Portal exhibition at Arran Library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Mike Bailey will be the featured artist at the Arran Library for the month of July with a select exhibition of his works with the theme of Portals.

The sculptures and paintings are based on the idea of portals being the means whereby it is possible to pass through to another dimension or state. The portals or gateways in his sculptures and paintings are sometimes partly blocked so that some time or effort or thought is necessary to transcend to the other side.

Mike studied art and design at Medway College of Art and Exeter College of Art and moved to Arran in 1976.

His first major work, a living environmental sculpture, the ‘Spiral Wood’, created using silver birch, oak and rowan, can be seen at the Fairy Glen or Lag a Bheith – part of the Arran Community Woodland.

On display during the library exhibition in Brodick will be a number of large sculptures and some of his smaller pieces.

Sculpture Mike Bailey pictured with some of his portal sculptures. 01_B13mike01