Ghostly goings on at Brodick Castle

By Hugh Boag

Things are about to go bump in the night at Brodick Castle when the best ghost hunt team in Scotland arrive on the island. And they aim to get to the bottom of the castle’s haunted mystery of the Grey Lady.

For the first time UK and Scottish Ghost Nights will be exploring Brodick Castle after dark on Saturday November 16. This five hour event will see access all areas not normally seen by the public, including the room that Oliver Cromwell was said to reside in. The guests will take part in spooky experiments including seances, table tipping and spirit boards. We will also use some of the latest ghost hunting technology.

It is thought the Grey Lady hails from Cromwellian times and was a servant girl. She had a love affair with the Captain of the Guard and became pregnant and was then dismissed from service at the castle and disowned by her family. She is said to have drowned herself at the Wineport Quay near the entrance of the castle. Her ghost has been seen in the servant areas of the castle such as the kitchen, lower corridor and the turnpike stairs which lead to the east tower and the battlements. There have been claims over the years that she has been seen as if talking to visitors within the castle.

Other sources think that the Grey Lady castle ghost was a woman who was locked in the dungeons with two other women and died of starvation. They were locked in the castle dungeons because they had the Black Death. So is there more than one Grey Lady? The ghost team will explore the dungeon to find out.

There is also another ghost. It is said the spirit of an old man haunts the library but no-one knows who he is or why he haunts the castle. Recent castle staff also tell of strange tales of doors opening on their own, a rocking horse moving with force and disembodied voices calling their name.

Lisa Tedstill, managing director of UK and Scottish Ghost Nights said: ‘Our Scottish Ghost Nights team is the biggest and most successful in Scotland. We run late night ghost hunts across Scotland and Brodick Castle is a new addition to our portfolio.

‘Other locations we run events at have included Pollok House, Culzean Castle, Drum Castle, Craigiever Castle, Crathes Castle, Jedburgh Jail, Inverarary Jail, Scotland Street School, Citizens Theatre, Tron Theatre and many many more.

‘Our events are incredibly popular and sell out months ahead and we have a large facebook following for both UKGN and SGN. Our event reviews speak for themselves and we are very proud of what we do. Ghost hunting is brilliant fun, whats not to love about a group of grown ups scaring themselves silly at night in a haunted location!’

Tickets cost £59 for the event which runs from from 9pm to 2am. To find out more visit their website www.ukghostnights.co.uk

A seance being conducted at a ghost hunt event. NO_B27ghost01