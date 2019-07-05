COAST invite to watch fish film

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) have issued an open invitation for viewers to attend a special screening of Patagonia’s Artifishal at the Arran Community Theatre in Lamlash next week.

Taking place on Tuesday July 9 at 7pm the film will provide an interesting insight into the fish farming industry, especially in light of the proposal by the Scottish Salmon Company to build a salmon farm in the north east of Arran.

According to Patagonia – the makers of outdoor clothing and equipment but who are now equally as well known for their activism – ‘Artifishal is a film about wild rivers and wild fish. It explores the high cost – ecological, financial and cultural – of our mistaken belief that engineered solutions can make up for habitat destruction. The film traces the impact of fish hatcheries and farms, and the extraordinary amount of money wasted on an industry that hinders wild fish recovery, pollutes our rivers, and contributes to the problem it claims to solve.

‘Artifishal also dives beneath the surface of the open-water fish farm controversy, as citizens work to stop the damage done to public waters and our remaining wild salmon,’ they say.

Describing the industry as causing ‘more harm than good’, Patagonia go on to say that Artifishal serves as an ‘exposé on the high cost of fish hatcheries, fish farms and human ignorance.’

A spokeswoman from COAST said: ‘With the impending application by the Scottish Salmon Company for a mega salmon farm off Millstone Point on the north east coast of Arran, COAST are encouraging people to become more aware of the detrimental impacts that the industry has on our precious marine habitats and the species that rely on them. As part of this, we are inviting anyone interested to the film screening.’

Following the screening COAST will host a post-screening discussion with guest panellists, including Dr Sally Campbell from Arran and Corin Smith from Inside Scottish Salmon Feedlots, who will be able to answer any audience questions.

Admission will be by donation and is open to all.

A fish farm as featured in the film. No_B27fish01