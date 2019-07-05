113-year-old Hope Cup back at Lochranza

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Hope Cup returned to Lochranza for the first time in more than 100 years last weekend.

The Arran Golfers Association competition was played Lochranza for the first time in 1906 and again six years later in 1912, but has never returned since.

This year Brodick retained the title which they have now won for the fifth time in six years.

The first round of the historic competition took place at Lochranza on Saturday June 22 where Whiting Bay beat Shiskine, Brodick beat Lamlash and Corrie Beat Machrie Bay.

In the semis and final day on Saturday June 29 Lochranza Castle lost to Whiting Bay and Brodick beat Corrie. Owing to the final being brought forward to 5pm there were many spectators enjoying the beautiful scenery and the high standard of golf.

Playing for the Whiting Bay team was Danny Head, Ryan Armstrong, Nicol Auld and Jamie Macpherson. Representing Brodick were Ewan McKinnon, Greg McCrae, Matt Keir and Gordon Hendry. Ross Duncan of Brodick – who played against Lamlash -could not make finals day.

The first match was Danny Head and Nicol Auld against Gordon Hendry and Matt Keir while the second was Jamie Macpherson and Ryan Armstrong against Ewan McKinnon and Greg McCrae.

Accomplished golf was played in the final and Whiting Bay battled bravely but Brodick were just too strong, In the first game, Brodick ended 4 up and in the second game Brodick were 7 up. The results mean that Brodick team captain, Sid Sillars, has now led Brodick to five wins over the last six years.

The Dougie Macfarlane award for outstanding contribution to Arran golf was bestowed to Donald Logan. Donald has kept Lochranza club going and he was also AGA president for eight years and vice-president for nine years.

A spokesman for the Arran Golfers Association said: ‘Well done to Donald on his thoroughly well deserved award and congratulations to Brodick. Many thanks to Nigel and Kathy for the superb hospitality and to Pablo and his team who had done a wonderful job with the course. Feedback from the players and fans was very positive.’

Lamlash Golf Cub

Thursday June 20, Summer Cup, CSS 66. 1 Dylan Smith 87-22=65 BIH, 2 Paul Cowan 70-5=65, 3 Neil Young 72-6=66, 4 Dougie Macfarlane 68-1=67. Best scratch Dougie Macfarlane 68. Magic twos Stuart Campbell, Ian Bremner and Paul Cowan all @16th, Neil Young @13th. Hole 4 drawn – no winner.

Sunday June 23, Medal Shield, CSS 65. 1 Serge El Adm 80-15=65, 2 Martin Wallbank 84-16=68 BIH, 3 Paul Cowan 73-5=68. Best scratch, Paul Cowan 73. Magic twos Drew Wales @17th, Allan Winship @2nd. Hole 12 drawn – no winner.

Thursday June 27, Summer Stableford, CSS 36pts to Stableford. 1 Serge El Adm 38pts, 2 Scott Macfarlane 37pts, 3 Stuart Campbell 36pts, 4th Dylan Smith 36pts. Best scratch, Dougie Macfarlane 32pts. Magic twos Willie Currie @8th, Martin Wallbank @5th and 16th, Iain Murchie @16th. Hole 14 drawn – no winner.

Sunday June 30, Hastings Cup round one, CSS 64. 1 Derek Harrison 89-24=65, 2 Ian Bremner 74-8=66. Best scratch, Ian Bremner 74. Magic twos, Andy Smith at 4th. Hole 12 drawn – no winner.

Ladies section: Wednesday June 26, Medal 5, CSS 63, par 65, 10 played. 1 Kate MacAdam 82-17=65, 2 Gay Mackay 90-24=66. Scratch, Kate MacAdam 82.

Fixtures: Saturday July 6, Club Championship qualifier round one, 9.30am and 12.30pm starts. Sunday July 7, Club Championship qualifier round two and Jamieson Cup, 9.30am and 12.30pm starts. Thursday July 11, Summer Cup and Scratch Cup, make up own groups.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday June 26, the Cancer Relief Stableford Open. A good field of 23 played in the first of our summer charity support opens on another gorgeous summer’s day. Scoring was good with the top six players matching or beating PAR and CSS came down to 62/37 Stableford points. Kevin Jackson beat that comfortably to win with a fine round of 40 Stableford points. 1 Kevin Jackson 10, 40pts, 2 Wayne Dale 27, 38 ACB, 3 Sandy Pringle 13, 38, 4 Stuart McGregor 13, 37 ACB. Magic twos Danny Head @6th, Kevin Jackson @11th.

Saturday June 29, AGA Hope Cup. Whiting Bay pulled off a creditable victory to beat the host club in the semi finals at Lochranza Golf Club but unfortunately came up against a powerful Brodick team that prevailed comfortably in the final. Congratulations to them on their victory and thanks to Danny, Jamie, Nicol and Ryan for their efforts and for representing the club in such a sportsmanlike manner. Thanks also to the AGA for organising the event with its usual efficiency and to Lochranza Golf Club for hosting. The course was in great condition and the layout proved itself more than equal to the task of hosting a ‘major’.

Sunday June 30, Stableford. After the exertions of the Hope Cup, a very much reduced field of only five played. CSS stayed at 63/36 Stableford points and Graeme Crichton beat that comfortably to win by 5 from his nearest challenger. 1 Graeme Crichton 13, 38pts, 2 Douglas Auld 20, 33 ACB, 3 Ronnie Mann 13, 33. Magic twos Ronnie Mann @5th.

Fixtures: Sunday July 7, Whiting Bay Improvements Stableford Open, draws at 9am and 11am. Wednesday July 10, Summer Trophy, draw at 5.30pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday June 26, Summer Cup, 42 played, CSS 65. 1 Iain MacDonald 67-7=60, 2 Derek Roxburgh 71-9=62 ACB, 3 Iain Sillars 78-16=62. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 64.

Sunday June 30, Sweep, 10 played, CSS 64. 1 Bob McCrae 74-10=64 ACB, 2 Bill Donaldson 80-16=64, 3 Douglas Robertson 83-17=66. Scratch Bob McCrae 74.

Congratulations to Sid Sillars and his team on winning the Hope Cup for the fifth time in the last six years.

Fixture: Sunday June 7, Brandon qualifier, 8.30am and 1pm.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday June 27, Ladies Medal Winners and Flag competition. Silver: 1 Kema Genda 84-13=71 BIH, winner of sweep, 2 Piet Johnstone 90-19=71, 3 Jenni Turnbull, Medal Winners winner and flag competition winner, 89-17=72. Bronze: 1 Esther Henderson, 2 Fiona Scott, 3 Jerry Arthur.

Corrie Golf Club

Fixtures: Saturday July 6, the Jack Logan Memorial Trophy, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday July 10, 18 hole sweep, ballot at 6pm. Saturday July 13, Commemoration Shield and Rose Bowl Open, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday July 20, 18 hole sweep, ballot at 6pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday June 25, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary. 1 Brian Sherwood 67, 2 Phil Betley 69, 3 Alastair MacDonald 71 BIH.

Fixtures: Tuesday July 9, Lady Mary/Peter Sutton, tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm.

Winners of the AGA Hope Cup for 2019 were Ewan McKinnon, Greg McCrae, Matt Keir and Gordon Hendry of Brodick pictured with team captain Sid Sillars and the trophy. No_B27golf01

Donald Logan received the Dougie Macfarlane award for outstanding contribution to Arran golf. Donald has kept Lochranza Castle Golf Club going and he was also AGA president for eight years and vice-president for nine years. No_B27golf02

Danny Head, Ryan Armstrong, Nicol Auld and Jamie Macpherson represented Whiting Bay. No_B27golf03

The Corrie team at the Hope Cup. No_B27golf04

The Lochranza hosts of the Hope Cup. No_B27golf05

Lochranza proved to be an idyllic venue for the 2019 Hope Cup. No_B27golf06