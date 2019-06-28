Photograph of the week – week 26

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Caught in the act

These photographs, taken by Arthur Duncan, capture the moment a grey heron caught an eel in the burn at Cordon, Lamlash. Grey herons can be seen hunting at various locations on Arran, either standing motionless while waiting to pounce on their prey, or wading through the water with their neck muscles tensed and ready to strike. There are four known heronries on Arran at Lochranza, Brodick, Lamlash and Lagg. No_B26POTW01