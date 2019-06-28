Photograph of the week – week 26
Caught in the act
These photographs, taken by Arthur Duncan, capture the moment a grey heron caught an eel in the burn at Cordon, Lamlash. Grey herons can be seen hunting at various locations on Arran, either standing motionless while waiting to pounce on their prey, or wading through the water with their neck muscles tensed and ready to strike. There are four known heronries on Arran at Lochranza, Brodick, Lamlash and Lagg. No_B26POTW01