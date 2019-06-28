Lochranza Distillery – one of the most visited in Scotland

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Isle of Arran Distillers in Lochranza is one of the most visited distilleries in Scotland, having attracted more than 126,000 visitors to their distillery and visitor centre last year.

These figures have helped contribute to the ever increasing industry which has seen visitor numbers to distilleries across Scotland topping the two million mark for the first time.

According to the Scotch Whisky Association’s (SWA) annual survey, distillery visits were up 6.1 per cent year on year and 56 per cent more than in 2010.

People from Germany and the United States provided the largest number of Scottish whisky tourists, with increased numbers visiting from France, Spain, and the Netherlands, as well as India and China.

Gerard Tattersfield, visitor centre manager at Arran Distillers said: ‘Year on year we see good growth, not just from whisky enthusiasts but from more holiday visitors to Arran and the effects of Rail Equivalent Tariff (RET).

‘The Arran malt as a brand certainly seems to have come of age over the last few years and is now an established, quality independent player in the Scotch whisky industry.

‘With our Lagg distillery now open we are hoping to attract even more visitors to the island.’

Karen Betts, Scotch Whisky Association chief executive, said: ‘We’re delighted that Scotch whisky distilleries have become such popular places to visit.

‘The growing number of visitors to distilleries reflects in part the growth in tourism in Scotland in general, and people coming to Scotland want to see our local crafts and sample our local food and drink.

‘But it also reflects a growing curiosity about Scotch whisky. Today’s consumers want to understand and experience how their favourite blends and malts are made, to meet the people who make them, and to see which part of Scotland’s beautiful landscape they call home.

‘Distilleries offer something of an antidote to today’s fast-paced world, where visitors can see the slow, careful craft, rooted in a distinct sense of place, that creates Scotch Whisky.

‘The growth in whisky tourism is also playing a crucial role in Scotland’s rural economy, with more stays at hotels, more bookings at restaurants, and more customers for local businesses, helping communities to grow and prosper.

‘The industry has invested a great deal in creating fabulous visitor facilities. That investment has been fostered by the more stable tax environment created by recent freezes in excise duty. We hope the government will continue this policy, which has both boosted the revenues available to fund public services and helped the industry to continue to invest in world-class visitor attractions.’

The new distillery at Lagg, also owned by Arran Distillers, and which opened earlier this month is expected to further boost visitor numbers to Arran as well as contribute further to the national total.

Whisky exports were valued at £4.7billion in 2018, with 41 bottles of Scotch whisky per second shipped overseas. Scotland is home to 128 operating malt distilleries, with 68 visitor centres, which are open to the public, and a further eight available to visit by appointment.