Eilidh’s riding high after appointment on cycling panel

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Eilidh Hamill of Arran High School is set to play a key role in developing cycling in Scotland over the next two years as part of the Scottish Cycling Young People’s Panel (SCYPP).

Eilidh has been selected as one of nine panel members – after applications were received from across Scotland – to be a part of the first ever SCYPP. Led by Scottish Cycling, the national governing body for cycle sport in Scotland, the panel provides a national platform to represent a voice for young people from across Scotland to influence and shape the future of cycling in Scotland.

Eilidh, along with the eight other panel members will have the opportunity over the next two years to have their views heard and valued and the chance to influence decision making and drive change in the sport.

A rigorous recruitment process began in March when applications were submitted by young people between the ages of 14-23 years old from every region of Scotland.

The new panel met for the first time in Scottish Cycling’s headquarters at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on Thursday June 6, along with their parents and guardians. This provided an opportunity for the young people to find out more about the opportunities that lay ahead as part of the panel, to meet each other for the first time, and understand the expectations of them for over the next two years.

Eilidh, 16, who is a Young Ambassador at Arran High School coaches a range of sports, including mountain biking in her school club. When asked what she would like to achieve as part of the panel, she said: ‘My main aim is to be able to impact positively within the sport – be it on a large scale or even changing one persons opinion of the sport. I want to spread my love of cycling and focus on creating opportunities. I would love to see higher participation rates within rural communities in competitions and increase the ability for participants here to train at higher levels’.

This is a new project for Scottish Cycling, and sits at the heart of its strategy going forward. Scottish Cycling CEO, Craig Burn, congratulated the new panel members and is excited about the impact that the panel has the potential to make on the sport across the country.

He said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our nine new panel members and welcome them to the Scottish Cycling team. I look forward to seeing the positive impact their dedication and passion for cycling in Scotland has and encourage them to take full advantage of this experience.’

The panel will be engaged in projects across the organisation – from regional development to events, and coaching and education. They will be supported to identify areas of self-development so that they, not only have an impact on the sport, but also that they gain new skills and experiences to support their future endeavours.

Eilidh looks out over the hills during one of her cycling sessions on Arran. No_B26cycle01

Eilidh Hamill will represent young people in Scotland to help develop and promote the sport of cycling. No_B26cycle02