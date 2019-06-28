Bridge results – week 26

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The results of the aggregate competition played on Monday June 24 are as follows:

N/S 1 Margaret MacGill and Jan Beattie, 2 Liz Robertson and Jennifer McArthur, 3 Pat Adamson and Brenda Livingstone. E/W 1 John Baraclough and Jim Peacock, 2 Elizabeth McKellar and Sue Thurogood, 3 Jennifer Whales and Doug Chase.