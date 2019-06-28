Arran MP to join local campaigners at Arran’s WASPI meeting

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Patricia Gibson MP will take part in a meeting today (Saturday) of the Arran branch of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI).

Joining members of the Cunninghame group at the Ormidale Pavilion, Mrs Gibson has promised to continue the fight against what she calls state pension inequality.

WASPI campaigners are fighting to secure state pension payments which they should have received when they reached 60 years old. However the UK Government raised their retirement age, with little or no notice, leaving a generation of women born in the 1950s out of pocket by tens of thousands of pounds and missing out on the retirement they had expected.

Patricia Gibson MP said: ‘This is an issue I have long championed at Westminster to secure justice for these women, many of whom have been thrown into financial hardship, including 4,800 of my own constituents, around 250 of whom live on Arran.

‘The UK Government must restore rightful pension payments to these women and the WASPI campaign will continue until it does.

‘Saturday’s meeting is at 11.30am in the Ormidale Pavilion and is open to all WASPI women and is a chance to reflect on this ongoing campaign and discuss future campaign initiatives.

‘I will continue to support these women and am working with them to ensure this issue stays firmly on the political agenda until they secure their rightful pension payments, despite the UK Government’s attempts to sweep it under the carpet.’