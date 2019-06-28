Arran is a magical destination for Thumble Tumble readers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Children’s book, Thumble Tumble and the Olipheist, which has been included in the Scottish schools’ Curriculum for Excellence, has encouraged a number of children to visit Arran to learn about the characters and places mentioned in the book.

One of more than 50 primary schools using the book as their novel study, Barshare Primary in Cumnock, recently visited Brodick Castle to gain an insight into the location where the book is set.

Castle representatives Sue Mills and Jeremy Fielden welcomed 28 children from the school and gave them a personalised tour of the castle, showing them the locations mentioned in the book and providing them with a number of fun outdoor activities to enjoy as part of their visit.

Thumble Tumble and the Olipheist is author, Angela Proctor’s first book in a series of three – so far – which tells the stories about a little witch called Thumble Tumble and her adventures on Arran.

Angela has had to reprint the book after the first run sold out following the launch of what is believed to be the first novel study pack specially tailored to Scotland’s current Curriculum for Excellence.

Launched earlier in the year, the educational pack has already been officially adopted and endorsed by education departments covering hundreds of schools across Scotland.

Explaining why the book is so popular with education departments, schools and pupils Dennis Hopkins, headteacher at St Bridget’s Primary School in North Ayrshire said: ‘A H Proctor’s self-produced teaching pack, to accompany her very popular Thumble Tumble series, promises to be one of the most effective reading resources we’ve ever used.

‘Unlike many other commercially-produced reading resources, Angela has sought the views of our professional learning academy and has tied her pack in so well to satisfy our appetite for higher order reading skills.

‘We were also absolutely delighted when she visited our school recently to talk about her journey as an author. She has inspired many of our pupils to follow in her very successful footsteps and to visit the magical island of Arran that features in her books!’

Angela, who joined the pupils of Barshare primary during their visit, said: ‘The imagination and creativity that inspires the future generations of authors, playwrights, poets and songwriters, is born from the inspiration and education we discover in our childhood. Indeed, my successful Thumble Tumble adventure series would never have been possible without the magical experiences I had at school as a child.

‘To help make sure that Scotland continues to be a world leader in creativity, I decided to create a new novel study that will give schools the magical key to unlock the most creative minds.’

Five local authorities are already using the pack for use in their local schools, including North Ayrshire, Glasgow, East Ayrshire, Stirling and the Scottish Borders, and the pack will be launching in the other 27 Scottish local authorities next term.

In addition to commissioning the teaching pack, Angela is donating 100 per cent of all author profits back to any schools wishing to purchase books to use with the teaching pack.

For more information about the books, news and events or to learn about the author herself, visit: www.thumbletumble.co.uk