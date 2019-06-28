An islands adventure

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran and other islands of the Clyde archipelago

An illustrated guide

By David C & S Alison Kilpatrick

Of the all the books which have been written over the years about Arran few include the other islands of the Clyde as well.

However, that has been rectified with the publication of ‘Arran and other island of the Clyde Archipelago’, which has just hit the bookshelves.

It has been written, and been self published, by husband and wife team David and Alison Kilpatrick as something of a labour of love and is already selling well.

And as David admits from the outset: ‘We have not written this book in order to make money. After paying the cost of publishing, we propose to donate any royalties to the John Muir Trust, a charity very close to our hearts.’

The book itself it handsomely illustrated by some images of the islands and the birds, animals and flora and fauna which inhabit them.

And it is not the first time the couple have colaborated in their writing but why a guide book. David said: ‘First we just like writing about things that interest us. Second we wanted to produce a guide that specifically contains the sort of information that we ourselves would like to have, in a fairly concise and readable form.

‘At the very least, potential visitors interested, but ignorant, of the Clyde islands should garner some idea of the characteristics of this archipelago and therefore what to expect. A third reason for this week is that it provides and excuse of publishing some rather pleasant photographs.’

The guide gives an overview of the nine main islands found in the Clyde archipelago with the major emphasis in Arran and then Bute and Great Cumbrae. The other islands featured are: Holy Isle, Pladda, Little Cumbrae, Inchmarnock, Sanda and Ailsa Craig, with a passing reference to the other much smaller island scattered around the Clyde.

The most interesting fauna and flora are described in some detail, as are archaeological sites and numerous other places of interest. Finally a variety of walks, both short and lengthy, are also outlined.

Dr David Kilpatrick was born in Edinburgh in 1950 and first visited Arran in 1965. He spent his career at a consultant immunologist in medical research and has authored around 120 research reports and reviews and written the autobiography of Professor Sir John Crofton.

His wife Alison was also born in Edinburgh in 1952 spent her career in education as a primary school teacher during which time she authored several books for schoolchildren and teachers.

The couple were married in 1980 and have two children. They bought a house in Pirnmill in 1995 and, since retirement in 2012, spend around half their time there. They previously collaborated on a medical education booklet in 1987 simply titled Aids, aimed at teenagers.

The book published by FastPrint Publishing costs £10 and is available at TheBook and Card Centre in Brodick and other outlets. It also available on Amazon.

Hugh Boag

David and Alison Kilpatrick with the book on Brodick shorefront. 01_B25islands01

The front cover of the book. 01_B25islands02