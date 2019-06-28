52 Stitched Stories joins with friends across the water

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An arts and social project called 52 Stitched Stories has joined up with a sister group from West Kilbride to share their stories and ongoing progress.

The 52 Stitched Stories project began in January this year and the aim is to create a postcard piece of ‘stitched’ art every week for as many weeks as possible throughout the year.

Coordinated by Fiona Doubleday, the members meet once a month to share their work, processes and future ideas and the concept has already inspired a sister group in West Kilbride to be formed. Coordinated by Ange Sewell, they meet in the Barony Centre, West Kilbride, and in their version of the project they have expanded the brief to include any media.

Following the meeting of the two groups Fiona said: ‘It was amazing to find that most people have managed a postcard a week so the overall body of work is already huge with nearly 50 people involved across the two groups.

‘There is never any pressure to produce work and if weeks are missed this is considered part of the unfolding story of the year.’

In March 2020 both groups will once again meet when they exhibit their work in the Barony Centre and through the town. For some people this will be their first time exhibiting in a gallery and there is a palpable sense of excitement among the members.

The Arran group will be hosting a small exhibition prior to that though when they exhibit some of their postcards as part of the Makers’ Festival at Brodick Castle next month. Members of the group will also be on hand to talk about the project.

52 Stitched Stories continues to grow exponentially and more communities are preparing to launch their own version in 2020. The Isle of Skye and several communities in the Borders are already meeting with Fiona to put their plans in place. Fiona also has plans to run a virtual group for individuals who are not members of a community group but would still like to join in.

More information about the project can be found on the website at www.52stitchedstories.com or if you would like to join the Arran project Fiona can be contacted by email at earththreadsuk@gmail.com

A small selection of the pieces which were exhibited at The West Kilbride meeting of the two groups. No_B26stiched01

Arran, animals, poems and flowers are a reoccurring theme on many of the ‘postcards’ produced by the two groups. No_B26stiched02