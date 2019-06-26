Corrie’s off to Edinburgh in latest installment of Corrie’s Capers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The second installment in the Corrie’s Capers series, Tattoo Toorie, has just been released by Arran author Alison Page.

Vividly illustrated by Kirsty Oxley, the book and its predecessor are all part of a not-for-profit venture with all profits generated being split between the charity Mary’s Meals and funding for the next book.

Alison Page is the Mary’s Meals ambassador on Arran and her previous book, The Westie Fest, has already raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

The books, which tell the story of a West Highland terrier called Corrie, have proven to be incredibly popular among children and collectors, both on Arran and further afield.

Georgetown Primary school in Dumfries loved Corrie so much they used the book as a basis for several nursery projects over the last six months. They also turned their school sports day into a sponsored Westie Fest Games in Corrie’s honour, with all funds raised from this going to their school garden and Mary’s Meals.

Alison, who has been delighted with the sales of the books in the series, said: ‘ There was always a risk I could be lining the loft with unsold books, so I’m very happy it has proved to be popular. Thanks to everyone who purchased copies!’

Tattoo Toorie will be officially launched at The Glenisle, Lamlash on Friday July 19, where Alison will be delighted to autograph or dedicate books which will be on sale at the event. Those who wish to secure a copy of the book earlier can find a copy at a number of stores on Arran, or on the Corrie Capers website at https://westie.scot/