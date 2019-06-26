Arran’s marathon man takes on five event challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran runner David Allsop is nearing the mid point in his five marathon and half marathon challenge in aid of Unicef.

No stranger to the marathon scene, David is a well known face on Arran and recently returned home to take part in the Goatfell race.

His latest challenge has already seen him complete the Stirling Half Marathon and Edinburgh Marathon. He has the Arran Half Marathon to complete this weekend, followed by the Great North Run in Newcastle and lastly the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow.

David, who now lives in Kilsyth, is running the marathons while raising money, through his Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-allsop-keep-children-safe, for Unicef.

Unicef get emergency aid to children all over the world during humanitarian crisis. They have rapid response teams getting life saving food, clean water, medical care and sanitation to children caught up in conflict, civil war and famine.

David Allsop during his training for the marathons. No_B26david01