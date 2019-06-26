Arran challenge saw Paul putting in the miles

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Glasgow man Paul McLean, who credits Ayrshire Hospice with allowing him and his family extra time to spend with his terminally ill mother, has completed a gruelling Arran challenge to raise money for the charity.

Last weekend, Paul played each of Arran’s seven golf courses – 93 holes. After each round, he ran to the next course before teeing off again.

The challenge entailed approximately 40 miles of running and approximately 13.5 miles of golfing which he completed within 36 hours including a ‘few hours of sleep’.

Paul said: ‘I wanted to combine a physical pursuit with some golf and somehow ended up designing a challenge which involved me running and hacking my way around Arran. For the record, I dislike running and my golf is getting progressively worse, so I perhaps could have chosen a more suitable challenge.’

Speaking about what drove him to undertake the challenge, Paul said: ‘My mum’s second battle with breast cancer began a few years ago, a challenge she faced head on without any sign of fear or complaints. Even during lengthy spells of treatment, she always put others first and this selflessness epitomised her personality.

‘Towards the end, and despite our best efforts to prepare her to pass at home, it was clear she required a greater level of care to ensure her final weeks were as comfortable as possible. This was offered by Ayrshire Hospice and was the best thing that could have happened in those final few weeks.

​’They offered expert care for my mum and the rest of the family, recognising family members go through a difficult time also. It was purely through the care on offer at the hospice that we were able to spend extended, quality time with her. This included a special ten weeks with her new grandson, Alexander, who was born in August 2018 and enable us to be with her at her side when she passed on November 9 2018.’

Paul’s challenge started at Shiskine and continued clockwise around the island. Anyone wishing to donate to Paul’s challenger should visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/arrangolfultramarathon

Paul McLean of Glasgow during his training for the golfing ultra-marathon in aid of Ayrshire Hospice. No_B25ultra01