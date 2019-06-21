World-renowned geoscientists on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An international gathering of world-renowned experts in the broad field of geosciences were on Arran last week discussing life on earth.

The workshop on the ‘Evolution of Earth and Life’ was held at the Arran Lodge in Lamlash from June 11 to 14. There were 23 delegates, from professors to postdoctoral researchers, from both the University of St Andrews, and the Institute de Physique du Globe de Paris – a part of the Universite de Paris.

Delegates came from across the world including the US, Italy, China, Taiwan and Australia.

Professor Frederic Moynier of the Paris Institute said the idea of the event was to discuss the current big research questions regarding how earth formed, and why life began and evolved as it did on our planet and to forge new collaborations between the two institutes – St Andrews and Paris.

Paul Savage, a lecturer in the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at St Andrews was one of the organisers of the event and chose Arran because he loves the place. He added: ‘It’s a great place to show off all that Scotland has to offer – and of course the geology is world-class.’

As part of the workshop delegates took two short field trips with the Arran Geopark ranger Bob Gooday.

Paul Savage leads one of the discussions at the workshop. 01_B25geology01

The international delegates who attended the workshop. 01_B25geology02