Visitors flock to open day

Bellevue Farm in Blackwaterfoot welcomed over 220 visitors to their annual open day while also raising £475 for the Arran cancer charity ArCaS.

The event, which was held in collaboration with Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF), encourages visitors to experience what happens on a working farm and to learn how farmers look after the countryside and produce the food and services that that they provide.

A family friendly day offering something of interest for the young and old, owners Ailsa and Donald Currie and a team of 27 volunteers helped to make the experience an enjoyable one for all of the visitors.

Children were introduced to donkeys, sheep, cows, chickens and pigs and a lucky few even managed to see some young chicks breaking out of their shells in the incubator. Also on offer for the children was face painting, spinning and the opportunity to take a drive around the farm on the back of a tractor which was equipped with authentic straw bale seats.

For the older visitors, vintage tractors regularly drove around the farm and a static display of tractors of all ages and sizes were also able to be viewed, and experienced by small children, who were allowed to climb into the driving seats.

In addition to this, Niall and Stuart McMaster gave a demonstration of sheep shearing and answered any questions that visitors had about the process.

Rounding off an enjoyable day visitors were able to sample Bellevue cheese directly from the door of the creamery and try fresh fruit which was supplied by sponsors the Brodick Co-op.

Farm owners and volunteers who helped to make the day an enjoyable and informative one for visitors. No_B24farm01

Young hosts Donald and Andrew Currie were delighted to show visitors around the farm. No_B24farm03

Stuart McMaster demonstrates his sheep shearing skills. No_B24farm04

‘Tractor Tom’ takes visitors on a tour of the farm while providing a friendly commentary. No_B24farm05

Children enjoyed being able to climb on the tractors and test out some of the equipment. No_B24farm06

Girls climb onto of the silage bales in the fields. No_B24farm08