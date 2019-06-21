Summer police on patrol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The summer police secondees have arrived on Arran and are settling into their duties to provide additional support over the busy holiday months.

All four of them arrived last month and are serving on Arran for the first time. They will be on the island until the end of October.

They all come from urban beats and are looking forward to finding out about, and experiencing, rural policing. The four are PC Clare Neilson, normally based in the Gorbals; PC David Urban, Glasgow city centre; PC Craig Simpson, Whitburn, West Lothian; and PC Sam Davison, Edinburgh.

There is also another new face at the Lamlash station – full time officer PC Joanne Graham. Joanne, who replaces Keri Russell, has lived on Arran for six years and has 22 years police service. Originally from the south side of Glasgow her previous posting was with L division, based in Lochgilphead. She served as a secondee on Arran in 2013 and 2014.