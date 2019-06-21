Summer bridge results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The results of the Arran Bridge Club summer competition played on Monday June 3 were: N/S 1 John Baraclough and Jim Peacock, 2 Pat Adamson and Brenda Livingstone, 3 Ellie Jones and Liz McKellar. E/W 1 Jan and John Beattie, 2 Andy Martin and Gege Kroner, 3 Jennifer Wales and Doug Chase.

The results of the aggregate competition played on Monday June 10 were: N/S 1 Dougie and Margaret Bruce, 2 Margaret Macgill and Jan Beattie, 3 Jane Davidson and Tom Kelly. E/W 1 John Baraclough and Jim Peacock, 2 Alison Bilsland and Gege Kroner, 3 Elby Lang and Grace Blakely.

The results of the matchpoint competition played on Monday June 17 were: 1 Dougie and Margaret Bruce, 2 Margaret MacGill and Jan Beattie, 2 Gege Kroner and Andy Martin, 4 Jennifer Wales and Doug Chase.

Visitors are welcome to join players at Brodick Golf Club on a Tuesday at 2.30pm. In bridge, a good deal depends on a good deal.