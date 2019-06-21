New supplier needed to turn off 24-hour street lights

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Council chiefs say they will have to bring in another outsourced supplier before they can finally turn off the street lights on Arran.

Extensive repairs to correct a network fault across North Ayrshire that has left street lights illuminated for 24 hours a day have still not been completed on the island despite the situation continuing for nearly three months.

The Banner first highlighted the situation April, when the issue had already been ongoing for a month. Then North Ayrshire Council officials said that their contractor hoped to have the problem resolved ‘in the next few weeks’.

The problem was said to be due to a fault on the central management system that controls and monitors the performance of the street lighting, which is managed by an external contractor for the council.

The remote switching fault left officials having to either leave the lighting permanently switched on, or switched off, which, they said, would ‘not be in the interests of public safety.’

To rectify the situation teams of repairmen were having to be dispatched to each area affected to manually remedy the automation, they claimed.

Now, however, the council has admitted that a new supplier is being brought in to resolve the issue.

A council spokeswoman said: ‘We are making good progress correcting the issue, which affected LED street lighting on the mainland, Arran and Cumbrae.

‘Some of Arran’s lighting has already been restored around Corrie and Blackwaterfoot. We anticipate that our discussions with a new service provider will conclude shortly to allow corrective action to then be taken almost immediately thereafter to restore the rest of the lighting.’

While acknowledging that the situation has resulted in wasted energy, council representatives are keen to point out that street lighting is not metered and that energy costs are billed based on an inventory of units, which means that the same bill will be paid regardless of the hours that the lights have been left switched on.