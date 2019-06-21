Motorcycle show will be the best yet

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Tomorrow (Sunday) sees the sixth annual Classic Motorcycle Show at the Arran Heritage Museum at Rosaburn in Brodick and it promises to be the best yet.

The show is an important fundraiser for the museum and over the years hundreds of motorcycles from as far away as Denmark and ranging from one-year-old to 88-years-old have been shown.

Last year the there was a record entry of over 70 modern, vintage and classic motorcycles and several classic cars which visitors enjoyed seeing in the warm sunny weather. This year promises to be the best yet with advance notification of entries from all over Scotland and beyond.

The racing and specials class sees some very interesting racing machines including Corrie’s local race ace Chas Bunyan’s Kawasaki ZX10 1000cc Superbike which he races at Scottish circuits.

From Ayrshire comes Belle a 1949 500cc Vincent Grey Flash race bike which has won many awards at shows all around the UK and is the lap record holder and championship winner at the public Road Circuits of Chimay and Gedinne in Belgium.

She was built from the proverbial basket case by professional motorcycle restorer and top class racer Mike Hawthorne who will be on hand to answer any queries on Belle’s restoration and race career.

From Fife comes two stunning two stroke 250cc racing bikes, a rare 1991 Yamaha TZ250B V Twin which ridden by former Manx Grand Prix winner Dave Milling had a successful International road racing career including a podium at the Southern 100 International Road Race meeting at the Billown Circuit on the Isle of Man. Dave also raced her on the TT Circuit and at Olivers Mount , Scarborough – England’s only public roads circuit.

The other Race bike from Fife is a Honda NSR250 which is presented as ridden by the late great Joey Dunlop the most successful TT Rider in history with 26 victories.

For many the star of the show will be the Shirlaw’s of Aberdeen Racing Honda Nsf250 Moto 3 race bike campaigned by 14-year-old Ross MaGuire in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship and the invite only British Talent Cup which is the breeding ground for young British Riders to progress to a career in Moto GP.

Ross has been racing Minimoto’s since the age of 6 and at 12 years of age started racing full size bikes and in his first year won three Scottish 125cc titles and set a new lap record at Knockhill Race Circuit in Fife.

Two unrestored racing bikes from Brodick’s Lenny Hartley will also be shown , a 1960’s 500cc Velocette Venom which has raced on the Isle of Man TT Circuit several times and a 1979 Bill Simpson Racing Yamaha TZ350 which Bill himself built and took to a top six place in the Isle of Man TT in 1981.

There is free entry of all ages of motorcycle , classic cars and other interesting vehicles are welcome on the day, please try to be there for 11am in order that the setup can be conducted in a timely manner.

The museum is open to the public from 10.30am to 4.30pm and the bike show is open to the public from 12.30pm until 3.30pm.

As musical accompaniment the Arran Pipe Band will play a set at approximately 2pm, and the Arran Jazz Café Band will play throughout the afternoon. Café Rosaburn will be providing delicious teas, snacks, burgers and meals. There will also be the famous museum tombola stand.

Mike Hawthorne on Lenny Hartley’s BSR TZ350 at Goodwood in 2017. NO_B25bike01

Dave Milling on his Yamaha TZ250 at the Manx Grand Prix in 2011. NO_B25bike02

Photos Lenny Hartley/Jingly Jangly Images