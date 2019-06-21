We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

ArCaS is this month celebrating its 30th anniversary and the Mackerel Lottery is back for one week only, to show support for this amazing charity.

The lottery will be held in the Kinloch Hotel, Blackwaterfoot, tomorrow (Sunday) at 4.30pm. As well as the chance to win some fresh fish there will be the usual fun and games.

If you would like to donate a prize, bring it along on the day or hand it in to the ArCaS (Arran Cancer Support) shop or the hotel. There will also be a draw for the giant cuddly Snow Tiger in support of charity, and tickets are still available at Driftwood, previously Buntys, in Brodick.