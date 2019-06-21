Health chiefs ‘sorry’ for Arran care crisis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Health chiefs this week said sorry as Arran’s care crisis shows no signs of abating.

They admit they are struggling to cope with the level of demand for the care at home service for which there is a long waiting list.

A spokesman for the North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, which runs the service, said: ‘Our sincere apologies for any distress being caused to people on Arran and their families due to delays being experienced in receiving care at home.’

Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson, who is fighting for improvements, said: ‘On Arran, 34 per cent of the population is retired, compared to 22 per cent on the mainland and people are more spread out geographically, making it harder for teams to cover as many folk, so the problem is even more acute.’

One case highlighted to the Banner involves an 88-year-old dementia sufferer at the south end of the island who has had to wait months for improved care at home, which has now been partially resolved.

But her daughter told the Banner: ‘My mother was getting two visits a day, but when her condition deteriorated I asked for more visits but was told that nobody is available. Consequently my sister who is a single parent has to do a 30-mile round trip every night together with her young children in order to ensure she gets the necessary medication.

‘I have also applied for financial assistance for her care but unfortunately it seems that this will take months and even then will not be back dated.

I understand there was a recruitment drive recently for carers on the island and from what I’m told there was a lot of interest shown and forms completed but no further action taken. The expression ticking the boxes come to mind.

‘From what I hear, my mother is not an isolated case on the island, the difference being the Scottish Government promised care for everyone over a certain age which clearly is not happening.’

Mr Gibson took up the case with the Health and Social Care Partnership and in a reply director Stephen Brown admitted recruitment on Arran is ‘problematic’ for several partnership services, including the care at home service.

However, he added: ‘Over the last few months there have been a number of different initiatives within care at home on Arran to attract new recruits into the service. Fortunately, this has had a positive impact and there are some new staff due to commence in the coming weeks. There is another local recruitment event taking place soon, so it is hoped that this will also result in some further new recruits joining the team. This will create new capacity and allow the care at home manager to commence provision for individuals waiting on services.’

Mr Gibson told the Banner: ‘The new £5.7 million Montrose House provided more modern facilities for residential care and there is also Cooriedoon. The issues relate more to older people being cared for in their own home.

‘As the population ages and increases in proportion to the working population, it becomes increasingly difficult to recruit the number of caring staff required.

‘Despite this North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership – with NAC and NHS Ayrshire and Arran working together – is committed to providing the best care and support it can for those vulnerable and elderly folk on Arran who need it. I am in constant communication with them regarding instances where there are issues to resolve.’

A spokesman for the partnership said: ‘While we are unable to comment on individual cases, we are really very sorry for any delay that people experience in accessing care at home support.

‘Regrettably, our care at home service continues to have a waiting list for services on Arran. The waiting list is reviewed on a daily basis by senior partnership staff to ensure that all available capacity is used to support people appropriately on Arran.

‘Additionally, the service receives a high volume of referrals each day, and the requests on Arran are far greater than the capacity available.We are continually recruiting for care at home staff on Arran to help meet the on-island demand. Please be assured that senior partnership staff continue to review new referrals and waiting lists on a daily basis.’