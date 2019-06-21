Government is acting on fish farms, says minister

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing insisted the Scottish government is taking action to tighten regulations on fish farms.

Mr Ewing was repeatedly asked about fish farming during a packed public meeting in Whiting Bay village hall on Monday during a visit to Arran.

The minister was on Arran primarily to talk about farming and the looming threat of a no deal Brexit crippling the industry and,as well as taking questions at the public meeting, he had a private meeting with the National Farmers Union.

However, that did not stop a string of questions being asked about fish farming in general and in particular concern being expressed over proposals for a second fish farm by the Scottish Salmon Company off the North East coast of Arran.

However, Mr Ewing made it clear from the outset that he was unable to comment on any specific plans which, he said, was a matter for the planning authority and said it would be ‘an abuse of my function,’ to speak about them.

But he did say that the Scottish government was taking action and were ‘tightening up the rules’ for fish farms. He also said they were making the inspection of farms more ‘independent’.

John Ford from Lochranza asked why all the fish farms were on the west coast and suggested more should be done to promote mussel, oyster and languistine cultivation rather than fish farms polluting ‘our pristine seas’.

Mr Ewing said he believed there was a ‘historical reason’ for the location of the fish farms, but told Mr Ford he would find out the full reason and reply in writing. He added he believed the shellfish sector was doing very well.

Paul Chandler, director of the Community of Arran Seabet Trust, said there should be more thorough, and more frequent, tests on the fish being farmed. Mr Ewing said action was being taken to ensure operators were putting out data on the stock on a more up to date basis.

Mr Ewing also said there was a trend towards looking very carefully at new fish farm sites with consideration given to the most sensitive such as the effect on wild salmon, a concern raised by the audience. The minister insisted the government was looking at the whole issue with ‘transparency’ and were ‘acting on concerns’.

He also urged those with concerns over the proposed fish farm to make their comments heard through the planning process.

Mr Ewing also answered questions from the audience, which was polite and attentive throughout, about small land holdings, farm tenancies and hill sheep regulations.

Rural secretary Fergus Ewing addresses the packed village hall. 01_B25fergus01

Mr Ewing is thanked by Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson for accepting his invitation to Arran. 01_B25fergus02

Farmer Richard McMaster asks a question from the floor. 01_B25fergus03