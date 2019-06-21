Funding thank-you at new base open day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The public got their first chance to see the newly extended base of the Arran Mountain Rescue Team at their open day last weekend and they turned out in numbers.

The new extension was built at a cost of £42,000, with matching donations from the Co-op community fund and the St John Scotland, and means that all the vehicles and equipment can be stored under one roof, ready for fast deployment. There are also plans for a special drying room to be created for the team’s equipment and clothing after a call-out.

Guests from both charities joined members of the public, team members past and present, family and friends, emergency service colleagues at the team base at Cladach where the team’s equipment and vehicles were be on display. A number of the 28 current members were also on hand to answer any questions and demonstrate the operation of some of the equipment. A special cake in the form of the rescue team logo had been baked for the event.

During the open day argocat rides were a popular attraction for youngsters attending while adults had the chance to enjoy a burger and see some of their latest acquisitions and recent donations which include a military spec night vision camera donated by Thales UK.

Chairman Robert Waine said: ‘The team would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along to our open day today. It was great to see so many people.

‘A special thank you to Rose-Ann Cuninghame from St John Scotland and Carol and Mark Harwood from the Big Co in Brodick for coming along to see the extension to our base that funding from the Co-op local community fund and donations from St John Scotland has allowed us to build.’

‘Thanks also to all the fantastic bakers who donated all the lovely cakes.’

Emily Bourne tries out the argocat as mum looks on. 01_B25mountain01

Rose-Ann Cunninghame of St John Scotland is flanked by Mark and Carol Harwood of the Co-op with the specially made cake featuring the rescue team logo. Also in the picture are Team leader Alan McNicol, chairman Robert Waine and deputy team leader Ewan McKinnon. 01_B25mountain02

The specially created cake. 01_B25mountain05

Rose-Ann Cunninghame with one of the vehicles provided by St John Scotland. 01_B25mountain06

The spacious new base extension. 01_B25mountain07

Ian Staples and Calum Duncan on burger duties. 01_B25mountain10

Jamie McKinnon takes the children on an argocat adventure. 01_B24mountain11