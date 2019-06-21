Dougarie gardens open day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The gardens at Dougarie will be opening for visitors to explore next month as part of the Scotland’s Gardens charity initiative.

Taking place this year for the 36th time, the open day at Dougarie will this year be on Tuesday July 2, when visitors can see the terraced garden in the castellated folly built in 1905 to celebrate the marriage of the 12th Duke of Hamilton’s only child to the Duke of Montrose.

They will also be able to enjoy a selection of tender and rare shrubs and a small woodland area that includes azara, abutilon, eucryphia, hoheria and nothofagus trees.

In addition to the open garden, teas and homebaking will be served in the 19th century boathouse, where there will also be a tombola and other stalls.

A total of 60 per cent of the funds raised will be donated to a local cause, nominated by the garden owners, which this year will be Pirnmill Village Association. The rest of the money raised will go to Maggie’s Caring Centres, The Queen’s Nursing Institute, Scotland, and Perennial – formerly the Gardeners’ Royal Benelovant Society.

Everyone is welcome to attend the open day and enjoy the gardens while supporting a number of worthwhile charities.