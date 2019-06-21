Dance concert at high school

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Dancers will be hosting an end of term concert called ‘From plies to pointe shoes’ this weekend at the Arran High School Theatre.

Taking place today (Saturday), at 3pm, the event will feature, pre-school age and all the way up to teen, dancers who will perform a number of styles including ballet, character and modern dance.

Admission is by donation and refreshments will be served. A raffle will also take place and everyone is invited to attend.