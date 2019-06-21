Arran High excels at athletics finals

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran High School athletes have once again excelled themselves at the annual Ayrshire Athletics finals at Dam Park, Ayr.

With over 30 pupils qualifying to compete in the finals, a total of 16 medals were secured by the pupils in both field and track events.

Pupils in particular did remarkably well in the discus category with three bronze medals, two gold medals and a silver.

Receiving medals at the event were: Ruaridh Lindsay Smith bronze javelin, Jake McAllister gold discus, Louis Gray bronze discus, Julie Hamill silver discus, Milo Godwin bronze 300m , Thomas Gilmore bronze discus, Jemima Currie silver long jump, Freya Mcnicol silver discus and Javelin, James Reid silver shot put and high jump, Liam Bremner bronze triple jump and 200m. Finn McArthur gold discus. Charlie Bonner silver 400m bronze long jump.

All of the medal winners pictured with their medals. No_B25athletic01

More than 30 pupils qualified for the Ayrshire Athletics finals at Dam Park, Ayr. No_B25athletic02

Julie Hamill won a silver medal in the discus. No_B25athletic03

Alan Tweedley takes part in the shot put. No_B25athletic04

Jake McAllister took gold in the discus No_B25athletic05

Ruaridh Lindsay Smith, who received a bronze in the javelin, also competed in the running events. No_B25athletic06

Cerys Herapath takes part in a track event. No_B25athletic07

Charlie Bonner nears the finish line. No_B25athletic08

Charlie Bonner pictured during the long jump. No_B25athletic09

Thomas Gilmore achieved a bronze medal in discus. No_B25athletic10

Finn McArthur launches the javelin into the air. No_B25athletic11

Patryk Gwidowski prepares for the long jump. No_B25athletic12

Finn McArthur took gold in the discus. No_B25athletic13

Milo Godwin makes good progress in the track events. No_B25athletic14

Freya Mcnicol won silver in the discus. No_B25athletic15