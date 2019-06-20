Toddling tots

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

In this week’s delve into our archives we take a nostalgic trip back to 27th May 1989 when the Brodick Playgroup and Toddler Group held a sponsored toddle. Organised by teacher Fiona Mutch the event was held to raise funds for educational toys and equipment. While some children toddled around the floor of the hall – with each lap sponsored by family and friends – some charged around with one athlete claiming 129 laps. The event was a great success and raised £600. 01_B25archive01