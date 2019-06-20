Pension meeting in Brodick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Cunninghame group of Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) will be travelling to Arran next week to join the local campaigners at their next meeting.

Taking place on Saturday June 29 at the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick, the meeting will also be attended by North Ayrshire and Arran MP Patricia Gibson who is a strong advocate of the campaign. The meeting will start at 11.30am until 1.30pm and refreshments will be available.

At the meeting the group will have the opportunity to hear the latest updates on the Judicial Review that was brought by another campaigning group that affects all women born in the 1950s.

All of the women that have been affected by the changes to their pension age eagerly await the decision of the High Court judges who will give it in writing.

For further details on the meeting or about WASPI, contact cunninghamewaspi@outlook.com