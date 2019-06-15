Lagg welcomes the world

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The new Lagg Distillery opened its doors to the public for the first time on Wednesday.

Visitors were waiting outside the door of the new multi-million pound distillery and visitor centre before 10am, with many of the tours already booked up for the day.

And staff at the second Isle of Arran Distillers Ltd property on the island are expecting a huge number of visitors this Fathers’ Day weekend, with visitors eager to see the new distillery from near and far.

This area of the island was a hotbed of whisky production, both legal and illicit, during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The Lagg single malt will be heavily-peated in a style reminiscent of the original Arran whiskies and quite distinctive from The Arran Malt produced at the company’s other distillery in Lochranza. Under the watchful eyes of the new distillery manager Graham Omand, and master distiller James MacTaggart, the spirit produced at Lagg is expected to mature into a rich, earthy and memorable single malt.

Work on the Lagg distillery began in February 2017 and has taken 28 months to complete. Three bonded warehouses have also been built on the site.

The distillery is now open daily from 10am to 6pm, with tours running regularly throughout the day. The visitor centre also has The Shieling Bistro, serving a extensive range of locally-sourced produce, which has spectacular views over Cleats Shore and the seascape beyond, plus a gift shop.

Visitors will be welcomed with a stunning hi-tech virtual journey into the island’s past before touring the new Lagg Distillery floor, which will include a guide through the distillery’s production process. Visitors can also spend time in the tasting rooms relishing the new-make spirit and discovering a new cocktail.

Visitor experience manager Faye Waterlow said on opening day: ‘It is a momentous day for Isle of Arran Distillers and the team at Lagg. Finally the doors open to the public and we can show you the new Lady on the Hill, the beautiful Lagg Distillery and visitor centre.’

Managing director Euan Mitchell added: ‘Congratulations to everyone who has been involved in this amazing project from concept to doors open. Here is to many happy drams at Lagg in the years ahead. Slainte!’