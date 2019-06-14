Rolling back the years at Happy Spider Cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Happy Spider Cup

Little Rock 5 Arran Energy 2

The inagural Happy Spider Cup charity match was held on Saturday at Ormidale Park.

The weather may have been far from ideal but with heavy rain and damp conditions giving the midges a field day, but there was still a good crowd to cheer the players on.

Some of Arran’s players of yesteryear came out of retirement for the game which will be played annually in memory of Alan Johnston, who was such an integral part of Arran football over the years.

The match consisted of the current Arran AFC team split into two teams and joined by the ‘old boys’ who played as rolling substitutes for their respective teams.

Chris Marriott was given man of the match for turning back the years for a fine display in goal. It was also great to see some of the legends of Arran football taking part in the game including Bobby McCrae, Stevie Crawford, Brian Smith, David Johnson, Alistair Dobson, Calum Rae, Robin Odlum, Iain Maclean, Derek Weir, Jim Reid, Alistair Currie, Fred Galbraith, Gordon Hendry and Frazer Barr.

It was also great to see Charles Currie doing a stint as referee in the second half.

The game was played in good spirits. And special thank you to the Johnston family for presenting the Happy Spider Cup to winning captain Brian Smith. Thanks also go to Stevie Crawford for providing the marquee and making sure the players and supporters were well hydrated.

After the match the raffle was drawn with the proceeds going to ArCaS, the charity chosen by Alan’s family.

The two teams join in the trophy presentation to Little Rock captain Brian Smith by David and Claire Johnston and her daughter Betty. 01_B24spider16

Brian Smith pops the champagne cork after the Little Rock victory. 01_B24spider15

Man of the match Chris Marriot makes another fine save. 01_B24spider04

Frazer Barr joins a race for the ball. 01_B24spider05

The crowd watch the game in action. 01_B24spider06

Alastair Dobson was solid in defence for Little Rock. 01_B24spider08

Christopher ‘Babbies’ MacNeil takes the ball on a mazy run. 01_B24spider11

Man in the middle Charles Currie. 01_B24spider12

Calum Rae needs closed down by two opponents. 01_B24spider13

Brian Smith rolling back the years. 01_B24spider17

Bobby McCrae waits to come back on. 01_B24spider18

Dad Bobby shows son Johnny how it is done. 01_B24spider19