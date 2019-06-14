Residents get chance to ‘meet the builder’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

The final plans for the first council houses to be built on Arran in a generation will be unveiled at a drop-in event next week.

The 34 homes to the rear of Brathwic Terrace in Brodick, which will cost in excess of £5 million, forms part of the council’s vision to deliver 1,375 new homes across North Ayrshire by 2024.

As reported in last week’s Banner, Brodick residents, particularly the concerned residents of Spingbank, are invited to attend the event to view the final plans for the houses and ‘meet the builder’ at a drop-in session at the Ormidale Pavilion, Brodick, on Wednesday June 19, between 4pm and 6pm.

The contractor for the site, Ashleigh (Scotland) Ltd, was procured through Hub South West, along with three other sites, as part of a procurement strategy to achieve cost savings through economies of scale.

Local residents are particularly concerned about the volume of heavy construction traffic which will have to use Brathwic Place, the only access road to the site. Arran Community Council has twice raised residents’ concerns with North Ayrshire Council housing services.

Those attending the session will be able to ask any questions about the works directly to the contractor, as well as view the final plans and house designs, which will include a mix of 17 general needs, nine wheelchair liveable and eight amenity properties.

The new homes will benefit from Sunamp heat batteries which provide affordable heating and hot water. Other sustainable features include dual zone heating controls, low energy LED lighting and solar photovoltaic panels placed on homes throughout the site to provide free electricity for tenants. In addition, an under-bath waste water heat recovery system will be installed within all properties with bathtubs.

Cabinet member for place, Councillor Jim Montgomerie, said: ‘Here in North Ayrshire, we have one of the most ambitious council house building programme in the UK.

‘We are particularly excited about the opportunity to build much-needed new homes on Arran. We are well aware of the problems faced by residents in accessing affordable housing and while this new development won’t eliminate the problem, it will be an important step towards addressing the issue.

‘Across North Ayrshire, we’re building hundreds of modern, energy efficient homes for our residents and the feedback we have received has been hugely positive – I’m sure Arran will be no different.’

While the announcement of new houses on Arran has been warmly welcomed by residents it has also been subject to controversy with concerns about construction vehicle traffic in the narrow residential streets being raised by community members and at Community Council meetings.

Work is expected to get underway on building the new houses at Brathwic Terrace this summer and the homes should be ready for residents to move into by winter 2020.

Residents unable to attend the event can view the plans online at www.northayrshire.community/consultationsevents/consultations/ from Thursday June 20 until Thursday July 11.

The already damaged road surface in Brathwic Place to be used by the construction traffic. 01_B24housing01