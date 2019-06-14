Mountain rescue team open day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Mountain Rescue Team will be hosting an open day this weekend which will provide an interesting insight into the inner workings of the organisation and the equipment they use.

Taking place today (Saturday), between 2pm and 4pm, members of the public, team members past and present, family and friends, emergency service colleagues and anyone else who would like to go along, are invited to visit the team base at Cladach where some of equipment and vehicles will be on display. Personnel will also be on hand to answer any questions and demonstrate the operation of some of the equipment.

The open day will also provide an opportunity to have a look at the newly extended team base and see some of their latest acquisitions and donations which includes a military spec night vision camera donated by Thales UK.