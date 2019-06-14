Memorial bench dedicated to Frances

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

At a short but meaningful gathering at Pirnmill recently Douglas Johnston from ArCaS gratefully received a beautiful hand crafted mahogany and wrought iron bench presented to the charity by John Barraclough of Brodick.

The bench is dedicated to ArCaS Frances Harwood. The inscription on the bench reads: ‘In memory of Frances Harwood, a lady of Pirnmill who found ed Arran Cancer Support Trust (ArCaS) in 1989 helping many Arran cancer patients.’

John Barraclough was thanked for the bench, David Jeffrey was thanked for his efforts putting in the plinth as was Jamie Gibbs who generously provided the land. The occasion was attended by a good number of people showing support from across the island.

ArCaS chairman Douglas Johnston, her son Mark Harwood, John Barraclough and volunteer Alan Thompson. NO_B24bench01