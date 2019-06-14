Co-op shows its caring side to become safe space

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Co-op has become the latest island organisation to be accredited as a ‘safe space’ as part of a network of places where disabled, elderly and vulnerable people can go to if they need help.

Staff at the store have receives special training in order to spot signs of distress and appropriate methods of dealing with, and assisting, people who are feeling vulnerable or are requiring a safe space.

The refuge designation is an initiative known as Keep Safe by Police Scotland and I Am Me, a community-led charity which aims to raise awareness of, and prevent, disability hate crime.

The shop will display the Keep Safe logo and trained staff will wear a pin showing that they are trained to be able to assist sympathetically and appropriately.

Brodick Co-op will now join the Brodick ferry terminal to be listed on a Keep Safe app which will allow users to plan out routes and be aware of places of refuge should they require it.

For further information on the initiative, details are available on the Renfrewshire-based I Am Me charity webpage at www.iammescotland.co.uk or on the Police Scotland website.