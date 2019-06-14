Christian Aid record

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The total sent to Christian Aid, including the door-to-door collections from the two villages of Whiting Bay and Kildonan, the Big Brunch held on May 12 and the Gift Aid that will be claimed, amounted to £2,188.55.

This is the highest total ever collected during Christian Aid Week, so many thanks to everyone in Whiting Bay and Kildonan for their very generous support.