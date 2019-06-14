Bowling trio lift memorial trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Angus Cook Memorial Cup Game was held at Whiting Bay Bowling Club on Sunday June 9 with fine weather gracing the occasion.

The winners were Ann Frame, Johnny McGovern and Robert Frame, while consolation lollipops went to Cathie Steed, Jamie Ainsworth and John Steed.

The next fixture will be the Open Anniversary Triples on Sunday June 23 at 2pm. All are welcome.