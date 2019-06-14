Arran Banner Golf – week 24

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday June 6, Summer Cup, CSS 65. 1 Scott Macfarlane 71-10=61, 2 Dylan Smith 86-24=62, 3 Calum Rae 76-13=63, 4 Paul Cowan 69-6=64. Best scratch, Paul Cowan 69. Magic twos Colin Richardson, Alan Smith, Allan Winship, Todd Jameson all @16th. Hole 4 was drawn so no winner.

Sunday June 9, Fleet Cup (36 holes), first round, CSS 63. 1 Andy Smith 79-16=63, 2 Ian Bremner 71-7=64 BIH over Neil Young 70-6=64. Best scratch Neil Young 70.

Sunday June 9, Fleet Cup (36 holes), second round, CSS 64. 1 Iain Murchie 70-6=64, 2 Neil Young 73-6=67. Best scratch, Iain Murchie 70. No magic twos recorded either round. Overall winner of Fleet Cup Neil Young 131, runner up Ian Bremner 132, better first round over Iain Murchie.

Ladies section: Wednesday May 22, 1st round championship, nine played. 1 Susan Butchard 75-11=64, 2 Ruth Hardy 91-26=65. Scratch, Susan Butchard 75.

Wednesday May 29, Medal 3 and second qualifying championship, eight played. 1 Kate McAdam 84-16=68, 2 Susan Butchard 81-11=70, 3 June Richardson 95-25=70. Scratch, Susan Butchard 81

Wednesday June 5, Fleet 3 and third qualifying championship, 10 played. 1 Alison Heron 87-23=64, 2 Ruth Hardy 93-26=67, 3 Susan Butchard 78-11=67. Scratch, Susan Butchard 78.

Fixtures: Sunday June 16, Jamieson Cup, 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday June 20, Summer Cup and Scratch Cup, make up own groups.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday June 5, Summer Trophy, 20 played, CSS 62. 1 David Morrison 12, 57, 2 Danny Head 5, 59, ACB, 3 Nicol Auld 6, 59, 4 John Pennycott 14, 62. Magic twos, Stan Rainey @2nd, Kevin Jackson @3rd, Ryan Armstrong and Nicol Auld @4th.

Sunday June 9, Medal. After Saturday’s heavy rain the course had dried out quickly and played remarkably well for the 17 who played. CSS stayed at 63 and Pete Towndrow bettered that by six shots to win by that margin. 1 Peter Towndrow 12, 57 and lowest gross, 2 Neil McKechnie 12, 63, 4 Jamie Macpherson 5, 64, 4 David Morrison 11, 65. Magic twos came from Jamie Macpherson @2nd, Graeme Crichton @4th, Douglas Auld @7th and Neil Mckechnie and Pete Towndrow @17th.

Fixtures: Saturday and Sunday June 15 and 16, gents Seniors Open. Wednesday June 19, The Ballantyne Cup, all day competition with draw at 5.30pm.

Shiskine Golf Club

Last weekend saw the culmination of the 2019 Championship competitions at Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club. On Saturday June 8, Elizabeth Kelso and Piet Johnston met in the final match of the ladies bronze championship. After a close match Piet prevailed to win the trophy for the second time.

On Sunday after a decent morning the Duisky finalists Joe Faulkner and Colin Allison were the first pair off. Defending champion Anne May then took on Kema Genda in the ladies championship and they were followed by gents finalists Tom Mitchell and Jack McNally. After some excellent golf in tricky conditions the prize-giving took place but not before players and spectators had enjoyed some welcome food and drink in the clubhouse.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday June 5, Sweep. 1 G McKinnon 62-2=60 and scratch, 2 Len Hartley 77-15=62. Magic twos G and E McKinnon but Raymond Burke’s @8th wins the pot!

Saturday June 8, 18-hole sweep. 1 A Napier 72-10=62 and scratch, 2 A Smith 75-12=63.

Fixtures: Saturday June 15, 18-hole sweep, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday June 19, Summer Cup, ballot at 6pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday June 5, Summer Cup, 40 played, CSS 64. 1 Babbies MacNeil 80-19=61, 2 Sam Tattersfield 82-19=63 ACB, 3 Terry Raeside 75-12=63. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 64.

Sunday June 9, Brandon qualifier, 14 played, CSS 64. 1 Bill Donaldson 79-16=63 ACB, 2 George Hamilton 79-16=63ACB, 3 Douglas Robertson 82-19=63. Scratch Billy Armit 78.

Fixture: Sunday June 16, Royal Bank Shield, four ball better ball. Enter in pairs on notice board by noon on Saturday.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday June 4, Sweep. 1 Phil Bentley 60, 2 Hamish Bannatyne 66, 3 Reuben Betley 69. Magic twos Phil Bentley and Hamish Bannatyne.

Fixtures: Monday June 17, Club Championship and President’s Cup finals, 5.30pm. Ladies, Kema Genda v Jenni Turnbull. Gents, Hamish Bannatyne v David Jeffrey. President’s Cup, Alastair MacDonald. v Billy Paton. Tuesday June 28, Lady Mary/Peter Sutton, 12.30pm/5.30pm.

Arran Golfers Association

Saturday June 9, Thomson Cup semis and final was played on a wet afternoon at Whiting Bay Golf Club. Thanks to Nancy and John for the hospitality.

Whiting Bay looked amazing, so many thanks to the greens staff. First semi and Graeme Crichton didn’t have to hit a shot as Dave Hackett didn’t show up. Ian Bremner beat Fred Galbraith in the other semi on the 18th hole. Ian then went home to dry out and get his spare pair of waterproofs ready.

The final was played in a great spirit and the standard of golf was excellent too. The midges appeared briefly at the top of the course, but luckily a breeze then started. Ian eventually ran out the winner, beating Graeme four and three. This was Ian’s seventh final and he has won this prestigious trophy before in 1989 and also playing in his first final in 1965.

Fixtures: Saturday June 22, AGA Hope Cup round one at Lochranza, 4pm. Lochranza – Bye, Whiting Bay v Shiskine, Brodick v Lamlash, Machrie v Corrie. Saturday June 29, AGA Hope Cup final, 1pm and 6pm.

Senior Open

In the inaugural playing of this joint venture the Senior Open attracted 39 gents and 19 ladies from on and off the island. The gents played over Lamlash golf course between May 14 and 16 and the ladies at Brodick golf course on the same dates. A mixed fours was held at Brodick on Friday May 17 for those who had participated in the singles.

The competition took the form of a stableford format which is always very popular. The weather was superb all week and it is hoped to hold the competition again next year, but possibly in the latter part of June. Thanks must go to the organising committee, the starter at Lamlash and Jackie Voight in the Brodick shop for all her invaluable help and expert computer skills.

Winners: Gents – 1 Derek Harrison (Lamlash) 37pts BIH from 2 Colin Brown (Lamlash) 37pts. Ladies – 1 Vicky Rennie (East Renfrewshire) 38pts. 2 Ann May (Brodick) 36pts. Mixed Fours winners, Olive and Colin Keith (Largs Kelburne).