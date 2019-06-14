Johnny is player of the year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Johnny Sloss is the Isle of Arran AFC player of the year after their inaugural first year in the Ayrshire Sunday ASA league.

At a short ceremony following the Happy Spider Cup charity match, player manager William Sillars presented Johnny with the trophy. Archie McNicol was named the players player of the year and also lifted the golden boot award for scoring the most goals. Johnny was the runner-up top goalscorer.

Arran finished second in the Q&L Skips Division 1 and have several pre-season games already lined up over the summer.