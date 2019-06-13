We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An exhibition commemorating 60 years of peace campaigning and the movement for nuclear disarmament was on Arran for four days last week.

Scotland – A Peace of History was displayed in Lamlash and Brodick in three venues, which enabled different groups of people of all ages to see it, with many taking the opportunity to do so.

The main venue for the colourful and informative display was in the upstairs community space of Arran Active in Brodick, where it was on view all day Saturday and Sunday, and the organisers were grateful to Andrew Walsh for enabling this to happen.

There was also a small display which illustrated the main ways that local people have campaigned since the 1980s, which included material from The Arran Banner archives. Local CND members were on hand to answer any questions and take part in discussions about the content. The exhibition was well-attended by both local people and visitors alike. Feedback about the information in it, the way it was displayed and the cause itself was generally very positive.

The exhibition is now back on the mainland and continues its tour of Scotland. Arran CND group meets monthly in Brodick – details can be found in the What’s On section of the Banner.