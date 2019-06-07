Time to say goodbye…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More than 50 Arran High School pupils attended the sixth-year leavers dinner held at Little Rock in Brodick last Thursday night.

The dinner and social evening was a chance for those leaving, and those who have recently left, to say a fond farewell to the teachers and staff as they embark on new life adventures.