Lagg opens its doors
The new distillery at Lagg will open to the public for the first time on Wednesday June 12.
Isle of Arran Distillers have opted for a soft opening without any fanfare to be sure everything is ready for the influx of visitors they expect.
The distillery will open at 10am.