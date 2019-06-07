Lagg opens its doors

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The new distillery at Lagg will open to the public for the first time on Wednesday June 12.

Isle of Arran Distillers have opted for a soft opening without any fanfare to be sure everything is ready for the influx of visitors they expect.

The distillery will open at 10am.