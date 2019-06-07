Danny is Whiting Bay champion

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday May 29, Summer Cup, 27 played, CSS 64. 1 Finlay Sillars 72-12=60, 2 Babbies MacNeil 82-20=62, 3 Charlie O’Neill 83-18=65. Scratch, Finlay Sillars 72.

Saturday June 1, Arran Open Championship, 109 played, CSS home 64, visitors 65. Reduced to one round due to weather conditions. Scratch, Taste of Arran Trophy, Thomas Morrison (Kilsyth Lennox) 65, 2 Craig Young (Douglas Park) 67, 3 Ewan McKinnon (Corrie) 68, 4 Matthew Keir (Brodick) 69, 5 Greg McCrae (Brodick) 71.

Handicap, Douglas Hotel Trophy, 1 David Coyle (Kilsyth Lennox) 67-5=62 acb, 2 Iain Sillars (Brodick) 79-17=62 acb, 3 David Ballingall (Glasgow) 80-18=62, 4 Allan Hunter (Whitecraigs) 71-8=63, 5 Douglas Robertson (Brodick) 82-18-64 acb. Bo Wallace Trophy, Iain Sillars.

Ladies section: Tuesday April 30, CCQ3, Silver Division: winner, Isobel Macdonald nett 68, scratch Ann May gross 76. Bronze Division: winner, Heather Raeside nett 67.

Saturday May 4, Stableford. Winner, Ann May 29pts, joint runners up, Susan Butchard and Nina Morgan 28pts.

Tuesday May 14, Club Trophy round one. Winner, Ann May gross 76, nett,67, runner Up, Margaret Roxburgh nett 69.

Tuesday May 14, 9 hole stableford. Winner, Moira Small 13pts BIH, runner up, Gege Kroner 13pts.

Tuesday May 21, Club Trophy round two. Winner, Ann May gross 74, nett 68, runner up, Fiona Henderson nett 74. Overall winner of Club Trophy, Ann May, runner up, Kate McAdam.

Fixture: Sunday 9 June 9, Brandon qualifier, 8.30am and 1pm.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday June 2, The J C Reid Trophy final. In damp and misty conditions, Kevin Jackson employed his putter to great effect to prevail by 3 and 2 over club captain Andy Martin.

Sunday June 2, Club Championship final. Despite unappealing weather conditions forcing a delayed start, the 2019 championship final did not disappoint as Danny Head and Jamie Macpherson battled out a close 36 hole match.

In the morning round Jamie had the better of the front 9 after winning the first 2 holes. At the turn, he then won 10 and 11 to take a 3 hole lead. Danny then won 3 in a row to square the the match on the 17th tee and went on to win the 18th and a 1 hole advantage at the lunch break. In the afternoon round the positions were almost exactly reversed with Jamie having to claw back a 3 hole deficit as the match came to a climax. Danny, 1 up on the 36th tee, managed to hold his nerve for a halved hole and the 2019 club championship.

Well done to both players for provided such an exciting spectacle for the hardy band of spectators that followed the game in damp and misty conditions, especially during the morning round. The match was played in the best of spirit over a course in great shape. Thanks to Stewart and Corey for their efforts there. The common consensus is that the course is in as good condition as it has ever been. Thanks also to John and Nancy in the clubhouse for the fine food and drink, most welcome on such a dreich day.

Last, but definitely not least, congratulations to Danny Head, Whiting Bay GC champion golfer of 2019.

Fixtures: Saturday June 8, AGA Thomson Cup. Sunday June 9, Medal, draws at 9am and 11am. Wednesday June 12, Summer Trophy, draw at 5.30pm.

Shiskine Golf Club

Saturday June 1, gents CCQ2. 1st Class: 1 W. Kelso 73-11=62, 2 P Betley 74-11=63, 3 S Kerr 76-12=64. 2nd Class: 1 R Traill 85-16=69, 2. Q. Oliver 92-22=70, 3 C Rutterford 93-20=73. Scratch Martyn Ker 68. Magic twos M Ker, W Paton, J Faulkner, J McNally, T Mitchell x2, C Allison, A Gray, I MacLean and C Dair.

Sunday June 2, gents CCQ 3. 1st Class: 1 S Kerr 77-12=65, 2 I MacLean 75-9=66, 3 C Allison 75-8=67. 2nd Class: 1 B Sherwood 81-15=66, 2 C Stephenson 82-13=69, 3. C Rutterford 89-20=69. Scratch was 75 BIH between Billy, Colin A and Iain,to be confirmed later.

Sunday June 2, Carradale Ladies Open. 1 Jenni Turnbull 81-17=64 BIH,

2 Susan Butchard 75-11=64, 3 Liz Kerr 81-16=65, 4 Alice Anderson 82-16=66. Scratch Ann May 81. Congratulations to Jenni on her win in very misty conditions.

Fixtures: Friday June 7, semi-finals of Duisky, Ladies Bronze Championship , Ladies Championship and Gents Championship starting at 5pm. Sunday June 9, finals day, from 1pm. Please come along and support the players. Small buffet on Sunday at prizegiving in the clubhouse.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday May 30, Stableford. 1 Andy Smith 37pts, 2 Ian Bremner 34pts.

Sunday June 2,Hamilton Bowl (Bogey). 1 Andy Smith level, 2 Lee Dutton -2 BIH, 3 Allan Short -2 and best scratch score. There were five magic twos and Allan Short won the twos pot with his 2 at the 4th hole.

Fixtures: Sunday June 9, 36 hole Fleet Cup, draw from 8.3am for the first 18 holes, ballot at 3pm for the second 18 holes.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday May 29, Championship qualifying rd 2. 1 A Napier 69-10=59,

2 D Logan 70-10=60, 3 E McKinnon 60+1=61. Great score from Euan McKinnon! Donald Logan won the magic twos.

Saturday June 1, Championship qualifying rd 3. 1 A McDonald 71-15=56(scr), 2 P McMillan 82-22=60, 3 D Logan 72-10=62. Magic twos A McDonald, A Napier and R Burke.

Fixtures: Saturday June 8, 18 hole sweep, ballot at 2pm. Wednesday June 12

18 hole sweep, ballot at 6pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday May 28, Club Championship and sweep. 1 Hamish Bannatyne 63, 2 Alistair MacDonald 65, 3 Brian Sherwood 66.

Fixtures: Monday June 10, semi finals of the Ladies and Gent’s Club Championships and President’s Cup. Tuesday June 11, Lady Mary/Peter Sutton, tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm.

Danny Head receiving the champion’s trophy from Whiting Bay captain Andy Martin. NO_B23golf01

Kevin Jackson with the J C Reid Trophy and runner up Andy Martin. NO_B23golf02

Jenni Turnbull won the Carradale Ladies Open at Shiskine, seen here with Alice Anderson. NO_B23golf03

Arran Open Champion and Taste of Arran Trophy winner Thomas Morrison, flanked by Iain Sillars, Bo Wallace Trophy and David Coyle, Douglas Hotel Trophy. NO_B23golf03