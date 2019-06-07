Brodick in narrow win over 10-man Lamlash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick 2

Lamlash 1

Arran Dairies League



Brodick kept up their winning start to the league with a second home win in a tight match against Lamlash at Ormidale Park on Monday night.

In the pouring rain Brodick’s first goal came from some good link-up play between their new front line, Kyle McNicol and Joel Small. A couple of neat one-two’s in the Lamlash box allowed Kyle the space to find the back of the net and put the home side 1-0 up.

Brodick had some joy down the right wing with new recruit Dominick putting some pressure on Lamlash defence, but they failed to extend their lead.

The rest of the first half was a bit of a scrappy affair with a few tackles typical of a Brodick vs Lamlash game. Small was lucky to only see a yellow card after an off-the-ball incident. Lamlash managed to equalise just before half time after a cross from Fraser Thomson slipped through Finlay Sillars hands and found the back of net. The score was 1-1 at half time.

The second half carried on the same way as the first with few chances as both teams struggled in the rain. Johnny Sloss was beginning to take a hold of the game until another off-the-ball incident, where he was shown a second yellow, leaving Lamlash down to 10 men.

Brodick then took the game to Lamlash but struggled in front of goal.

Eventually a low cross found McNicol in space just inside the Lamlash box and he slotted into the bottom corner with less than 10 minutes to go.

Southend 9

Northend 1

Southend won comfortably on Monday night at Sandbraes, scoring nine goals with seven different scorers.

Lewis Kennedy and Ryan Armstrong each bagged two, while the other goals came through Gregor Crichton, James Currie, Fraser Gilbert, Corey Allan and Liam Bremner. Northend’s only goal of the night was scored by young Archie Innes.

Monday June 10 fixtures are: Lamlash vs Southend and Shiskine vs Brodick both with a 6.30pm kick-off.