Brodick Bowling Club results for May

The season opened on Saturday April 27, when there was a good turnout of members and friends.

It was also good to see several new members joining that day.

Sadly, heavy rain came in after only a few ends had been played, and any hope of further bowling that afternoon had to be abandoned. However, all was not lost as refreshments had been provided so a happy social get-together ensued.

The good weather in early spring continued as we moved through May, and almost all the scheduled rink games were played when the best winning scores were as follows.

April 29, Andy McCrindle and Robert Crawford (+31); May 1, Andy McCrindle, Krystina O’Connor and Jenny Douglas (+2); May 4, Robert Crawford, Krystina O’Connor, Kate Nichols and Paul O’Connor (+3); May 6, Jim Gourlay and Charlie Weir (+9); May 8, Ian Davidson, Sid Allan and Jim Gourlay(+2); May 11, John Lauder and Sid Allan (+13); May 13 Jim Nichols and Colin Haggarty (+24); May 15, Ernie Stanger and Robert Crawford (+20); May 18, John Lauder, Kate Nichols and Charlie Weir (+14); May 20, Charlie Weir and Robert Crawford (+15); May 22, Charles Hendry, Ernie Stanger and Jim Nichols (+9); May 27, Ernie Stanger and Charlie Weir (+10).