All the fun of the fair

Corrie Primary school welcomed lots of visitors to their annual spring fair last week despite the wet weather.

The event, which takes place throughout the school, is run by pupils, parents and teachers and raises funds for educational equipment, school activities and outings.

Visitors in the main hall enjoyed cups of tea and a selection of nibbles from the huge array of home-baking, cakes, tablet and treats which were all available for sale.

In another class visitors could try their luck at a tombola stall or at the ‘guess the number of sweeties in a jar’ stall which was run by pupils. There was also a stall selling hand castings and artworks, face painting, a coconut shy and a ‘beat the goalie’ game.