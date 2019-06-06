Open day at Bellvue Farm

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Currie family at Bellevue Farm in Blackwaterfoot are holding an Open Farm day again tomorrow (Sunday). The event will take place from 10am to 4pm and is a great way for locals and holiday makers alike to see what happens on a traditional working Arran farm.

Visitors to the farm will be able to see lambs, cows and calves, pigs, poultry, hatching chicks, pigs, donkeys and can have a tractor and trailer ride through the fields. There will also be, sheep shearing, spinning, a vintage tractor display and a show of all the farms tractors and machinery.

Open Farm Sunday is a countrywide initiative managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) whereby farmers are encouraged to open their doors to the public. Entry to the event is free of charge but donations will be collected for ArCaS.

Anyone requiring further information should contact the farm by email at:- belleveufarmcottages@btinternet.com, text 07740 986803 or via the Facebook page.