New heights for mountain festival

This year saw the 13th Arran Mountain Festival continue to be as popular as ever with the increased diversity of the walks programme attracting a large number of participants and nearly every event booked to full capacity ahead of the event.

For the first time, in addition to the walks programme, the introduction of mountain running events attracted encouraging numbers of local and visiting runners. The popularity of this will ensure it is repeated and further developed next year.

Sadly, the weather could have been kinder to the event, particularly on the Saturday, but the Friday and Sunday were much better.

As ever the festival also provided evening events over the weekend in the form of the Arran geology and mountain-themed talk at the Ormidale on the Friday, followed by a stomping night of ceilidh dancing at Brodick hall which was and bursting at the seams.

The festival philosophy of ‘small groups, big walks, huge fun’ is at the core of what the festival committee attempt to achieve and the feedback across the festival weekend seems to confirm that this has been achieved.

Festival chairman Jackie Kemp said: ‘It is important to highlight that the festival is an entirely community-run, self-financed event organised by a front line committee of volunteers, to which the festival is forever grateful.

‘Further thanks must also go to all the local businesses and individuals who support us in many ways, including raffle donations, accommodation support, sponsorship, musicians and the army of home bakers. The festival is only possible due to the dedicated, qualified and experienced volunteer walk leaders who, year after year, continue to donate their time and expertise.

‘Many thanks to you all, and just a note that we are already planning for AMF 2020, May 15 to 18. We look forward to seeing you there.’

Photographs from many of this year’s events are available on the Arran Mountain Festival’s Facebook page and further details on next year’s festival, and information on joining the committee, is available at www.arranmountainfestival.co.uk