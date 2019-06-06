We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Friends of Dr Graham’s Homes are holding a Koffee for Kalimpong morning at Corrie and Sannox village hall on Saturday June 15 from 10.30am until noon.

As usual there will be delicious home-baking, bric-a-brac and hopefully some plants for sale. Not to be missed is the fabulous raffle, stimulating company and interesting chat.

Please come along and support the children of Dr Graham’s Homes, Kalimpong, east India, we would love to see you there.